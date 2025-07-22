Insider Sale: Director at $MCB Sells 751 Shares

ROBERT C PATENT, a director at $MCB, sold 751 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $59,439. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,882 shares of this class of $MCB stock.
$MCB Insider Trading Activity
$MCB insiders have traded $MCB stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK R DEFAZIO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 62,052 shares for an estimated $3,863,790.
- ROBERT C PATENT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $916,395.
- SCOTT LUBLIN (EVP and Chief Lending Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $598,102.
- DIXIANA M BERRIOS (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,276 shares for an estimated $401,495.
- KATRINA ROBINSON sold 3,563 shares for an estimated $215,371
- NORMAN SCOTT (SVP and Chief Credit Officer) sold 3,293 shares for an estimated $199,460
- NICK ROSENBERG (Executive Vice President) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $93,814
- DALE C FREDSTON sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $62,270
$MCB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $MCB stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 278,966 shares (+749.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,619,306
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 247,425 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,853,325
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC added 225,072 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,601,781
- FMR LLC removed 164,812 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,227,823
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 74,202 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,154,569
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 57,430 shares (+349.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,215,505
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 54,067 shares (+344.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,027,211
