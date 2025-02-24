Insider Sale: Director at $MBWM Sells 6,372 Shares

MICHAEL H PRICE, a director at $MBWM, sold 6,372 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $308,495. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,184 shares of this class of $MBWM stock.

$MBWM Insider Trading Activity

$MBWM insiders have traded $MBWM stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B KAMINSKI has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,300 shares for an estimated $964,028 .

. MICHAEL H PRICE sold 6,372 shares for an estimated $308,495

NELSON F SANCHEZ has made 7 purchases buying 1,258 shares for an estimated $60,321 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD D MACDONALD purchased 511 shares for an estimated $24,996

SHORAN R WILLIAMS purchased 123 shares for an estimated $6,061

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MBWM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $MBWM stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.