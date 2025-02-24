Insider Sale: Director at $MBWM Sells 6,372 Shares

MICHAEL H PRICE, a director at $MBWM, sold 6,372 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $308,495. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,184 shares of this class of $MBWM stock.
$MBWM Insider Trading Activity
$MBWM insiders have traded $MBWM stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT B KAMINSKI has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,300 shares for an estimated $964,028.
- MICHAEL H PRICE sold 6,372 shares for an estimated $308,495
- NELSON F SANCHEZ has made 7 purchases buying 1,258 shares for an estimated $60,321 and 0 sales.
- RICHARD D MACDONALD purchased 511 shares for an estimated $24,996
- SHORAN R WILLIAMS purchased 123 shares for an estimated $6,061
$MBWM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $MBWM stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 110,482 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,915,344
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 89,891 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,930,034
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 81,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,645,599
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 72,146 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,154,223
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 67,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,003,075
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 61,395 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,731,463
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 46,559 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,071,409
