Insider Sale: Director at $MBWM Sells 1,000 Shares

ROBERT B KAMINSKI, a director at $MBWM, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $50,220. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,810 shares of this class of $MBWM stock.
$MBWM Insider Trading Activity
$MBWM insiders have traded $MBWM stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT B KAMINSKI has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,300 shares for an estimated $964,028.
- MICHAEL H PRICE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $227,860.
- NELSON F SANCHEZ has made 3 purchases buying 479 shares for an estimated $22,928 and 0 sales.
- SHORAN R WILLIAMS purchased 123 shares for an estimated $6,061
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MBWM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $MBWM stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 165,396 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,231,113
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 110,482 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,915,344
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 91,330 shares (-52.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,992,947
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 89,891 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,930,034
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 81,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,645,599
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 72,146 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,154,223
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 40,175 shares (+48.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,787,385
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.