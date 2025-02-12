Insider Sale: Director at $MBWM Sells 1,000 Shares

ROBERT B KAMINSKI, a director at $MBWM, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $50,220. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,810 shares of this class of $MBWM stock.

$MBWM Insider Trading Activity

$MBWM insiders have traded $MBWM stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B KAMINSKI has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,300 shares for an estimated $964,028 .

. MICHAEL H PRICE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $227,860 .

. NELSON F SANCHEZ has made 3 purchases buying 479 shares for an estimated $22,928 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHORAN R WILLIAMS purchased 123 shares for an estimated $6,061

$MBWM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $MBWM stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

