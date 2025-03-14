Insider Sale: Director at $MASI Sells 2,053 Shares

CRAIG B REYNOLDS, a director at $MASI, sold 2,053 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $341,067. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,581 shares of this class of $MASI stock.

$MASI Insider Trading Activity

$MASI insiders have traded $MASI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILAL MUHSIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,024,585 .

. CRAIG B REYNOLDS sold 2,053 shares for an estimated $341,067

$MASI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $MASI stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MASI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MASI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 09/25/2024

$MASI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MASI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MASI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $210.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $170.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $170.0 on 10/14/2024

