Insider Sale: Director at $MASI Sells 2,053 Shares

CRAIG B REYNOLDS, a director at $MASI, sold 2,053 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $341,067. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,581 shares of this class of $MASI stock.
$MASI Insider Trading Activity
$MASI insiders have traded $MASI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BILAL MUHSIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,024,585.
- CRAIG B REYNOLDS sold 2,053 shares for an estimated $341,067
$MASI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $MASI stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,340,836 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,640,190
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,094,647 shares (+80.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,945,149
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 943,001 shares (+119.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,878,065
- ACE MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LTD. removed 917,810 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,713,993
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 878,587 shares (+1276.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,230,431
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 861,563 shares (-68.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,416,363
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 779,106 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,786,221
$MASI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MASI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 09/25/2024
$MASI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MASI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MASI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $210.0 on 12/18/2024
- Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $170.0 on 11/06/2024
- Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $170.0 on 10/14/2024
