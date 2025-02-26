Insider Sale: Director at $MAR Sells 1,053 Shares

SUSAN C SCHWAB, a director at $MAR, sold 1,053 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $292,186. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,551 shares of this class of $MAR stock.

$MAR Insider Trading Activity

$MAR insiders have traded $MAR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN K. OBERG (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,028 shares for an estimated $5,886,364 .

. WILLIAM P BROWN (Group Pres., US and Canada) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,386 shares for an estimated $4,664,009 .

. ANTHONY CAPUANO (President & CEO) sold 8,332 shares for an estimated $2,370,331

RENA HOZORE REISS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,987 shares for an estimated $1,966,140 .

. PEGGY FANG ROE (EVP & Chf. Customer Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $828,390

SATYAJIT ANAND (President, EMEA) sold 1,919 shares for an estimated $563,475

BENJAMIN T. BRELAND (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,380 shares for an estimated $387,385 .

. SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 1,053 shares for an estimated $292,331

DREW PINTO (EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $280,719

FELITIA LEE (Controller and CAO) sold 916 shares for an estimated $253,255

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 626 institutional investors add shares of $MAR stock to their portfolio, and 642 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.