Insider Sale: Director at $MAPS Sells 50,505 Shares

William Glen Ibbott, a director at $MAPS, sold 50,505 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $46,040. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 30.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 117,845 shares of this class of $MAPS stock.

$MAPS Insider Trading Activity

$MAPS insiders have traded $MAPS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN CAMIRE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 404,835 shares for an estimated $451,661 .

. DOUGLAS FRANCIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 248,225 shares for an estimated $300,134 .

. SCOTT GORDON sold 94,340 shares for an estimated $86,000

OLGA GONZALEZ sold 62,501 shares for an estimated $56,969

BRENDA FREEMAN sold 62,501 shares for an estimated $56,957

ANTHONY BAY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,451 shares for an estimated $54,108 .

. WILLIAM GLEN IBBOTT sold 50,505 shares for an estimated $46,040

$MAPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $MAPS stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

