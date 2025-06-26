Insider Sale: Director at $MA Sells 310 Shares

JULIUS GENACHOWSKI, a director at $MA, sold 310 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $173,910. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,323 shares of this class of $MA stock.

$MA Insider Trading Activity

$MA insiders have traded $MA stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG VOSBURG (Chief Services Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 54,912 shares for an estimated $29,404,714 .

. MICHAEL MIEBACH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 51,439 shares for an estimated $28,629,505 .

. EDWARD GRUNDE MCLAUGHLIN (President & CTO, MA Tech) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,132 shares for an estimated $3,813,338 .

. RAJ SESHADRI (Chief Commercial Pmts Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,081 shares for an estimated $2,267,968 .

. LINDA PISTECCHIA KIRKPATRICK (President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,917 shares for an estimated $1,085,852 .

. SANDRA A ARKELL (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 828 shares for an estimated $475,757 .

. JULIUS GENACHOWSKI sold 310 shares for an estimated $173,910

$MA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,516 institutional investors add shares of $MA stock to their portfolio, and 1,554 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MA stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/31, 01/30 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 03/06, 01/16.

on 01/31, 01/30 and 3 sales worth up to on 04/09, 03/06, 01/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 04/08, 01/13. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 01/14 and 0 sales.

$MA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MA in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$MA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $640.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wolfe Research set a target price of $655.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $633.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $650.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Gus Gala from Monness set a target price of $640.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 John Davis from Raymond James set a target price of $640.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $660.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Alex Markgraff from KeyBanc set a target price of $630.0 on 01/31/2025

