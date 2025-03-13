Insider Sale: Director at $LYV Sells 500 Shares

JEFFREY T. HINSON, a director at $LYV, sold 500 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $61,475. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,624 shares of this class of $LYV stock.

$LYV Insider Trading Activity

$LYV insiders have traded $LYV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ROWLES (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,964 shares for an estimated $14,055,302 .

. MICHAEL RAPINO (President & CEO) sold 98,849 shares for an estimated $9,637,777

JOE BERCHTOLD (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,310 shares for an estimated $2,857,675 .

. BRIAN CAPO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $624,333

JEFFREY T. HINSON sold 500 shares for an estimated $61,475

$LYV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $LYV stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

