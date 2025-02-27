News & Insights

Stocks
LYFT

Insider Sale: Director at $LYFT Sells 2,424 Shares

February 27, 2025 — 06:31 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

John Patrick Zimmer, a director at $LYFT, sold 2,424 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $30,339. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 911,922 shares of this class of $LYFT stock.

$LYFT Insider Trading Activity

$LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,035 shares for an estimated $547,740.
  • JOHN DAVID RISHER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 13,790 shares for an estimated $250,271
  • LOGAN GREEN sold 10,919 shares for an estimated $188,313
  • LISA BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,081 shares for an estimated $163,660.
  • JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,272 shares for an estimated $100,662.
  • JILL BEGGS sold 1,572 shares for an estimated $21,206

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LYFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LYFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.