Insider Sale: Director at $LYFT Sells 1,600 Shares

Logan Green, a director at $LYFT, sold 1,600 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $22,216. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 297,640 shares of this class of $LYFT stock.

$LYFT Insider Trading Activity

$LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,035 shares for an estimated $547,740 .

. LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,330 shares for an estimated $340,556 .

. JOHN DAVID RISHER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 13,790 shares for an estimated $250,271

LISA BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,081 shares for an estimated $163,660 .

. JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,272 shares for an estimated $100,662 .

. JILL BEGGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,144 shares for an estimated $42,183.

$LYFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

