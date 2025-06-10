Stocks
LXFR

Insider Sale: Director at $LXFR Sells 4,108 Shares

June 10, 2025 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Lisa G Trimberger, a director at $LXFR, sold 4,108 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $41,162. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,858 shares of this class of $LXFR stock.

$LXFR Insider Trading Activity

$LXFR insiders have traded $LXFR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GRAHAM WARDLOW (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,836 shares for an estimated $148,453.
  • PATRICK K MULLEN sold 5,463 shares for an estimated $54,739
  • LISA G TRIMBERGER sold 4,108 shares for an estimated $41,162
  • STEPHEN WEBSTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,475 shares for an estimated $17,006

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LXFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $LXFR stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LXFR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.