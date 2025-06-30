Insider Sale: Director at $LWAY Sells 16,366 Shares

JASON SCOTT SCHER, a director at $LWAY, sold 16,366 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $396,711. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1 shares of this class of $LWAY stock.

$LWAY Insider Trading Activity

$LWAY insiders have traded $LWAY stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUDMILA SMOLYANSKY has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 247,726 shares for an estimated $5,770,661 .

. JULIE SMOLYANSKY (CEO, President and Secretary) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,103,500

JASON SCOTT SCHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,566 shares for an estimated $595,315 .

. EDWARD SMOLYANSKY sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $464,600

POL SIKAR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $89,856.

$LWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $LWAY stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

