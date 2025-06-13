Insider Sale: Director at $LVWR Sells 56,559 Shares

John L Garcia, a director at $LVWR, sold 56,559 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $365,936. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,698,722 shares of this class of $LVWR stock.

$LVWR Insider Trading Activity

$LVWR insiders have traded $LVWR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN L GARCIA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,557 shares for an estimated $740,421 .

. WILLIAM L CORNOG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $304,800 .

. KARIM DONNEZ (Chief Executive Officer) sold 35,699 shares for an estimated $267,742

TRALISA MARAJ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $215,000

KJELL GRUNER sold 18,969 shares for an estimated $123,108

JON BEKEFY (Head of Global Sales & Mktg.) sold 8,088 shares for an estimated $65,836

RYAN RAGLAND (Head of Product Dev. & Design) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,891 shares for an estimated $49,000.

$LVWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $LVWR stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

