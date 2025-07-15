Insider Sale: Director at $LUNR Sells 80,508 Shares

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian, a director at $LUNR, sold 80,508 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $970,073. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,494,768 shares of this class of $LUNR stock.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 322,032 shares for an estimated $3,886,974 .

. PETER MCGRATH (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,074 shares for an estimated $1,158,271 .

. ANNA CHIARA JONES (GC & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,492 shares for an estimated $334,229 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,794 shares for an estimated $297,233.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LUNR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/05/2025

$LUNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUNR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LUNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $21.5 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $16.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Josh Sullivan from Benchmark set a target price of $16.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth MKM set a target price of $12.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 02/05/2025

