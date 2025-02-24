Insider Sale: Director at $LUNG Sells 43,036 Shares

Glendon E. III French, a director at $LUNG, sold 43,036 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $350,313. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,024,391 shares of this class of $LUNG stock.

$LUNG Insider Trading Activity

$LUNG insiders have traded $LUNG stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENDON E. III FRENCH has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $913,511 .

. DAVID AARON LEHMAN (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 11,262 shares for an estimated $72,582 .

. GEOFFREY BERAN ROSE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,962 shares for an estimated $57,785.

$LUNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $LUNG stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

