News & Insights

Stocks
LUNG

Insider Sale: Director at $LUNG Sells 20,000 Shares

March 21, 2025 — 06:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Glendon E. III French, a director at $LUNG, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $157,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 991,974 shares of this class of $LUNG stock.

$LUNG Insider Trading Activity

$LUNG insiders have traded $LUNG stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLENDON E. III FRENCH has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $908,711.
  • DAVID AARON LEHMAN (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 27,852 shares for an estimated $204,927.
  • STEVEN S. WILLIAMSON (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 27,689 shares for an estimated $197,699
  • MEHUL JOSHI (Chief Financial Officer & PAO) sold 14,384 shares for an estimated $102,414
  • GEOFFREY BERAN ROSE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,155 shares for an estimated $68,258.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LUNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $LUNG stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LUNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LUNG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LUNG forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LUNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.