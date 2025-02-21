Insider Sale: Director at $LQDT Sells 5,000 Shares

BEATRIZ V INFANTE, a director at $LQDT, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $176,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 82,990 shares of this class of $LQDT stock.

$LQDT Insider Trading Activity

$LQDT insiders have traded $LQDT stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P III ANGRICK (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 229,700 shares for an estimated $8,018,497 .

. JAIME MATEUS-TIQUE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $4,896,500 .

. STEVEN WEISKIRCHER (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 82,073 shares for an estimated $2,452,873 .

. JOHN DAUNT (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 86,752 shares for an estimated $1,976,568 .

. JORGE CELAYA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,547 shares for an estimated $1,512,458 .

. EDWARD KOLODZIESKI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $943,140 .

. NOVELETTE MURRAY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,411 shares for an estimated $880,132 .

. MARK A SHAFFER (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 26,244 shares for an estimated $827,102 .

. BEATRIZ V INFANTE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,800

GEORGE H ELLIS sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $123,970

$LQDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $LQDT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

