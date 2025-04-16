Insider Sale: Director at $LQDT Sells 10,000 Shares

Jaime Mateus-Tique, a director at $LQDT, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $297,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 214,562 shares of this class of $LQDT stock.

$LQDT Insider Trading Activity

$LQDT insiders have traded $LQDT stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAIME MATEUS-TIQUE has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 303,700 shares for an estimated $9,559,057 .

. WILLIAM P III ANGRICK (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 269,050 shares for an estimated $9,336,722 .

. STEVEN WEISKIRCHER (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 62,028 shares for an estimated $2,015,892 .

. NOVELETTE MURRAY (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,947 shares for an estimated $1,346,328 .

. JORGE CELAYA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,040 shares for an estimated $1,171,489 .

. EDWARD KOLODZIESKI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $943,140 .

. MARK A SHAFFER (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 19,175 shares for an estimated $669,463 .

. JOHN DAUNT (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,313 shares for an estimated $236,500 .

. BEATRIZ V INFANTE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,800

$LQDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $LQDT stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LQDT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LQDT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/13/2024

