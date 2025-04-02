Insider Sale: Director at $LPG Sells 23,386 Shares

OIVIND LORENTZEN, a director at $LPG, sold 23,386 shares of the company on 12-20-2024 for an estimated $540,450. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,933 shares of this class of $LPG stock.

$LPG Insider Trading Activity

$LPG insiders have traded $LPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OIVIND LORENTZEN sold 23,386 shares for an estimated $540,450

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $LPG stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Pareto issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPG forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.