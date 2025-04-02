Stocks
LPG

Insider Sale: Director at $LPG Sells 23,386 Shares

April 02, 2025 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

OIVIND LORENTZEN, a director at $LPG, sold 23,386 shares of the company on 12-20-2024 for an estimated $540,450. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,933 shares of this class of $LPG stock.

$LPG Insider Trading Activity

$LPG insiders have traded $LPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • OIVIND LORENTZEN sold 23,386 shares for an estimated $540,450

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $LPG stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Pareto issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPG forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.