Insider Sale: Director at $LNW Sells 5,000 Shares

Hamish McLennan, a director at $LNW, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $552,900. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,623 shares of this class of $LNW stock.

$LNW Insider Trading Activity

$LNW insiders have traded $LNW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAMISH MCLENNAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $552,900

$LNW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $LNW stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

