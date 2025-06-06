Insider Sale: Director at $LNG Sells 4,300 Shares

NEAL A SHEAR, a director at $LNG, sold 4,300 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $1,057,491. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,733 shares of this class of $LNG stock.

$LNG Insider Trading Activity

$LNG insiders have traded $LNG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANATOL FEYGIN (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,478 shares for an estimated $5,081,348

G ANDREA BOTTA sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,975,590

NEAL A SHEAR sold 4,300 shares for an estimated $1,057,491

$LNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 647 institutional investors add shares of $LNG stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LNG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 04/22.

on 04/22. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

$LNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

$LNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $266.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $277.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025

