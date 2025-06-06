Insider Sale: Director at $LNG Sells 4,300 Shares

NEAL A SHEAR, a director at $LNG, sold 4,300 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $1,057,491. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,733 shares of this class of $LNG stock.
$LNG Insider Trading Activity
$LNG insiders have traded $LNG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANATOL FEYGIN (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,478 shares for an estimated $5,081,348
- G ANDREA BOTTA sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,975,590
- NEAL A SHEAR sold 4,300 shares for an estimated $1,057,491
$LNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 647 institutional investors add shares of $LNG stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,230,754 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $516,196,475
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,480,980 shares (+46.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,698,772
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,403,211 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,703,025
- NORGES BANK added 997,508 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,334,543
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 983,910 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,676,774
- UBS GROUP AG added 794,027 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,737,847
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 747,647 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,005,515
$LNG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LNG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 04/22.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
$LNG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
$LNG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $266.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $277.0 on 03/18/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025
