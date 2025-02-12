Insider Sale: Director at $LIN Sells 2,900 Shares

ROBERT L WOOD, a director at $LIN, sold 2,900 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,323,154. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,012 shares of this class of $LIN stock.

$LIN Insider Trading Activity

$LIN insiders have traded $LIN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN PANIKAR (Executive VP, APAC) sold 10,025 shares for an estimated $4,639,068

GUILLERMO BICHARA (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,385 shares for an estimated $2,020,279

SEAN DURBIN (Executive VP, North America) sold 4,169 shares for an estimated $1,902,814

DAVID P STRAUSS (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,218 shares for an estimated $963,388

OLIVER PFANN (Senior Vice President, EMEA) sold 1,022 shares for an estimated $463,681

PAULA ROSPUT REYNOLDS purchased 100 shares for an estimated $44,134

$LIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 822 institutional investors add shares of $LIN stock to their portfolio, and 868 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LIN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

on 11/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/15.

on 10/15. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

