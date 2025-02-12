News & Insights

LIN

Insider Sale: Director at $LIN Sells 2,900 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 09:01 am EST

ROBERT L WOOD, a director at $LIN, sold 2,900 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,323,154. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,012 shares of this class of $LIN stock.

$LIN Insider Trading Activity

$LIN insiders have traded $LIN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN PANIKAR (Executive VP, APAC) sold 10,025 shares for an estimated $4,639,068
  • GUILLERMO BICHARA (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,385 shares for an estimated $2,020,279
  • SEAN DURBIN (Executive VP, North America) sold 4,169 shares for an estimated $1,902,814
  • ROBERT L WOOD sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,323,154
  • DAVID P STRAUSS (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,218 shares for an estimated $963,388
  • OLIVER PFANN (Senior Vice President, EMEA) sold 1,022 shares for an estimated $463,681
  • PAULA ROSPUT REYNOLDS purchased 100 shares for an estimated $44,134

$LIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 822 institutional investors add shares of $LIN stock to their portfolio, and 868 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LIN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

