Insider Sale: Director at $LII Sells 3,190 Shares

JOHN W III NORRIS, a director at $LII, sold 3,190 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $1,914,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 207,286 shares of this class of $LII stock.

$LII Insider Trading Activity

$LII insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,787 shares for an estimated $1,041,011 .

. CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 703 shares for an estimated $414,114.

$LII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of $LII stock to their portfolio, and 316 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LII Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

$LII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LII recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $590.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $600.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $580.0 on 02/03/2025

