Insider Sale: Director at $LIF Sells 47,584 Shares

Brit Morin, a director at $LIF, sold 47,584 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $2,909,285. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 64.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,442 shares of this class of $LIF stock.

$LIF Insider Trading Activity

$LIF insiders have traded $LIF stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAUREN ANTONOFF (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 65,143 shares for an estimated $3,206,497 .

. BRIT MORIN sold 47,584 shares for an estimated $2,909,285

CHARLES J. PROBER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,942 shares for an estimated $2,565,295 .

. RUSSELL JOHN BURKE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 37,174 shares for an estimated $1,684,037 .

. MARK GOINES sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,260,000

JAMES SYNGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,085,843 .

. JOHN PHILIP COGHLAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $577,250 .

. SUSAN L. STICK (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,709 shares for an estimated $500,276.

$LIF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LIF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

