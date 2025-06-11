Insider Sale: Director at $LGCY Sells 14 Shares

Gerald Amato, a director at $LGCY, sold 14 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $134. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 70,986 shares of this class of $LGCY stock.

$LGCY Insider Trading Activity

$LGCY insiders have traded $LGCY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERALD AMATO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $104,262 .

. ROBERT DEROSE has made 5 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,424 and 0 sales.

