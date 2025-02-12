Insider Sale: Director at $LFVN Sells 8,000 Shares

Raymond B Greer, a director at $LFVN, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $161,221. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 99,288 shares of this class of $LFVN stock.
$LFVN Insider Trading Activity
$LFVN insiders have traded $LFVN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAYMOND B GREER sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $161,221
- MICHAEL A BEINDORFF sold 5,850 shares for an estimated $114,309
- CYNTHIA LATHAM sold 4,450 shares for an estimated $89,089
- GARRY PAUL MAURO has made 5 purchases buying 1,600 shares for an estimated $11,848 and 0 sales.
- DARWIN LEWIS has made 3 purchases buying 578 shares for an estimated $7,250 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LFVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $LFVN stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 222,873 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,692,305
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 158,405 shares (+301.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,776,839
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA removed 118,345 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,074,587
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 56,103 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $677,724
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 35,756 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $626,802
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 33,658 shares (+56.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $590,024
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 32,055 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $561,924
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.