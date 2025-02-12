Insider Sale: Director at $LFVN Sells 8,000 Shares

Raymond B Greer, a director at $LFVN, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $161,221. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 99,288 shares of this class of $LFVN stock.

$LFVN Insider Trading Activity

$LFVN insiders have traded $LFVN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND B GREER sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $161,221

MICHAEL A BEINDORFF sold 5,850 shares for an estimated $114,309

CYNTHIA LATHAM sold 4,450 shares for an estimated $89,089

GARRY PAUL MAURO has made 5 purchases buying 1,600 shares for an estimated $11,848 and 0 sales.

DARWIN LEWIS has made 3 purchases buying 578 shares for an estimated $7,250 and 0 sales.

$LFVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $LFVN stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

