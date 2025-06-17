Insider Sale: Director at $LEA Sells 1,187 Shares

CONRAD L JR MALLETT, a director at $LEA, sold 1,187 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $110,218. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 93.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 84 shares of this class of $LEA stock.

$LEA Insider Trading Activity

$LEA insiders have traded $LEA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROD LACHE purchased 2,178 shares for an estimated $199,944

CONRAD L JR MALLETT sold 1,187 shares for an estimated $110,218

$LEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $LEA stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LEA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEA in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025

