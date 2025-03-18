News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $LBTY Sells 41,600 Shares

March 18, 2025

MIRANDA CURTIS, a director at $LBTY, sold 41,600 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $506,633. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 171,905 shares of this class of $LBTY stock.

$LBTY Insider Trading Activity

$LBTY insiders have traded $LBTY stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL A GOULD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,955,052.
  • CHARLES H R BRACKEN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,323 shares for an estimated $1,242,492.
  • BRYAN H HALL (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,098 shares for an estimated $1,197,003.
  • ANDREA SALVATO (EVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 80,700 shares for an estimated $1,172,705.
  • JASON WALDRON (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,175 shares for an estimated $700,774.
  • MIRANDA CURTIS sold 41,600 shares for an estimated $506,633

