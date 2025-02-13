Insider Sale: Director at $LARK Sells 3,097 Shares

MICHAEL E SCHEOPNER, a director at $LARK, sold 3,097 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $78,385. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 131,269 shares of this class of $LARK stock.

$LARK Insider Trading Activity

$LARK insiders have traded $LARK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LARK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK L ALEXANDER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $490,600

MICHAEL E SCHEOPNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,992 shares for an estimated $325,898 .

. MARK J. KOHLRUS purchased 200 shares for an estimated $4,940

$LARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $LARK stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

