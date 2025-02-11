Insider Sale: Director at $LARK Sells 20,000 Shares

PATRICK L ALEXANDER, a director at $LARK, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $490,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,285 shares of this class of $LARK stock.

$LARK Insider Trading Activity

$LARK insiders have traded $LARK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LARK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$LARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LARK stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

