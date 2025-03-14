News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $LAND Sells 6,601 Shares

March 14, 2025 — 02:30 pm EDT

ANTHONY W PARKER, a director at $LAND, sold 6,601 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $72,743. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $LAND stock.

$LAND Insider Trading Activity

$LAND insiders have traded $LAND stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTHONY W PARKER sold 6,601 shares for an estimated $72,743

$LAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $LAND stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BOWEN HANES & CO INC removed 310,000 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,363,500
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 240,873 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,613,472
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 213,422 shares (+124.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,315,628
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 189,020 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,050,867
  • ACCORDANT ADVISORY GROUP INC added 179,355 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,946,001
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 159,000 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,725,150
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 114,600 shares (+87.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,243,410

