Insider Sale: Director at $LAND Sells 6,601 Shares

ANTHONY W PARKER, a director at $LAND, sold 6,601 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $72,743. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $LAND stock.

$LAND Insider Trading Activity

$LAND insiders have traded $LAND stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY W PARKER sold 6,601 shares for an estimated $72,743

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $LAND stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.