Insider Sale: Director at $KOS Sells 27,923 Shares

John Douglas Kelso Grant, a director at $KOS, sold 27,923 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $50,540. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 48.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,921 shares of this class of $KOS stock.

$KOS Insider Trading Activity

$KOS insiders have traded $KOS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW G INGLIS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 380,392 shares for an estimated $1,185,433 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES BALL (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 223,482 shares for an estimated $695,878 .

. NEALESH D. SHAH (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 213,193 shares for an estimated $664,380 .

. RONALD W. GLASS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,915 shares for an estimated $115,071 .

. JOSH R. MARION (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,877 shares for an estimated $114,952 .

. JOHN DOUGLAS KELSO GRANT sold 27,923 shares for an estimated $50,540

$KOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $KOS stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KOS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

