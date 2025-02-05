Insider Sale: Director at $JOBY Sells 333,334 Shares

Paul Cahill Sciarra, a director at $JOBY, sold 333,334 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $2,673,338. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,661,395 shares of this class of $JOBY stock.

$JOBY Insider Trading Activity

$JOBY insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 59 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 59 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,333,330 shares for an estimated $10,009,976 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 525,541 shares for an estimated $3,879,318 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 141,468 shares for an estimated $1,011,108 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 118,838 shares for an estimated $918,158 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 77,122 shares for an estimated $570,093 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 66,971 shares for an estimated $423,867 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 60,964 shares for an estimated $410,423 .

. MATTHEW FIELD (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,058 shares for an estimated $180,667 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,047 shares for an estimated $16,597.

$JOBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $JOBY stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.