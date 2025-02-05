Insider Sale: Director at $JETMF Sells 2,000 Shares

Deborah Wallis Robinson, a director at $JETMF, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 08-09-2024 for an estimated $1,100. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 286,944 shares of this class of $JETMF stock.

$JETMF Insider Trading Activity

$JETMF insiders have traded $JETMF stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JETMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OAK PARTNERS, LLC RED has made 4 purchases buying 2,761,630 shares for an estimated $1,330,537 and 2 sales selling 1,162,500 shares for an estimated $534,750 .

and 2 sales selling 1,162,500 shares for an estimated . KRZYSZTOF W. JAMROZ has made 2 purchases buying 1,162,500 shares for an estimated $534,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBORAH WALLIS ROBINSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 201,500 shares for an estimated $149,555.

