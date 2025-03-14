Insider Sale: Director at $JCI Sells 100,000 Shares

George Oliver, a director at $JCI, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $7,947,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,019,561 shares of this class of $JCI stock.

$JCI Insider Trading Activity

$JCI insiders have traded $JCI stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE OLIVER has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 2,655,306 shares for an estimated $224,541,845 .

. JOHN DONOFRIO (Exec VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 180,667 shares for an estimated $15,292,613 .

. MARLON SULLIVAN (EVP and CHRO) sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $602,605

NATHAN D MANNING (VP, President BSNA) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,843 shares for an estimated $462,468 .

. DANIEL C MCCONEGHY (VP Chief Accounting & Tax Ofcr) sold 1,950 shares for an estimated $171,073

MARC VANDIEPENBEECK (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,302 shares for an estimated $102,065.

$JCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 533 institutional investors add shares of $JCI stock to their portfolio, and 531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JCI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/08/2024

$JCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JCI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joesph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $92.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $88.0 on 12/20/2024

