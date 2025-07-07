Insider Sale: Director at $JBL Sells 1,000 Shares

ANOUSHEH ANSARI, a director at $JBL, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $222,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,400 shares of this class of $JBL stock.

$JBL Insider Trading Activity

$JBL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK T MONDELLO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $34,966,219 .

. JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280 .

. STEVEN A RAYMUND has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,955 shares for an estimated $6,485,448 .

. MICHAEL DASTOOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,234 shares for an estimated $5,193,741 .

. STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 22,443 shares for an estimated $4,488,824

ANDREW PRIESTLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,913 shares for an estimated $2,826,727 .

. FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) sold 8,971 shares for an estimated $1,842,571

MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 6,787 shares for an estimated $1,398,122

ANOUSHEH ANSARI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $896,683 .

. ADAM E. BERRY (SVP, IR and Communications) sold 4,233 shares for an estimated $848,113

FRANCIS MCKAY (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 3,395 shares for an estimated $697,620

CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $551,728

GARY K. SCHICK (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 678 shares for an estimated $102,549 .

. MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115 shares for an estimated $17,214.

$JBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 399 institutional investors add shares of $JBL stock to their portfolio, and 337 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JBL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

