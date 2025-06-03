Insider Sale: Director at $JAMF Sells 4,708 Shares

DEAN HAGER, a director at $JAMF, sold 4,708 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $49,238. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 298,067 shares of this class of $JAMF stock.

$JAMF Insider Trading Activity

$JAMF insiders have traded $JAMF stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH TSCHIDA (CTO) sold 88,797 shares for an estimated $1,187,020

ELIZABETH BENZ (CSO) sold 57,380 shares for an estimated $780,293

JOHN STROSAHL (CEO) sold 56,170 shares for an estimated $763,164

LINH LAM (CIO) sold 47,815 shares for an estimated $650,264

DEAN HAGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,572 shares for an estimated $542,028 .

. JEFF LENDINO (Chief Legal Officer) sold 28,189 shares for an estimated $376,824

JASON WUDI (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 18,125 shares for an estimated $245,367

ANTHONY GRABENAU (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,407 shares for an estimated $184,289 .

. MICHELLE BUCARIA (CPO) sold 12,656 shares for an estimated $171,474

$JAMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $JAMF stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JAMF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JAMF in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.