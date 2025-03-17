Insider Sale: Director at $IVFH Sells 100,000 Shares

samuel klepfish, a director at $IVFH, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $185,300. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,303,101 shares of this class of $IVFH stock.

$IVFH Insider Trading Activity

$IVFH insiders have traded $IVFH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFERSON GRAMM purchased 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $2,000,000

SAMUEL KLEPFISH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 233,570 shares for an estimated $399,196 .

. JAMES C PAPPAS purchased 156,250 shares for an estimated $250,000

DENVER JOHNSON SMITH purchased 31,250 shares for an estimated $50,000

