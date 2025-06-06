Insider Sale: Director at $ITGR Sells 181 Shares

MARTIN C MAXWELL, a director at $ITGR, sold 181 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $21,948. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,170 shares of this class of $ITGR stock.
$ITGR Insider Trading Activity
$ITGR insiders have traded $ITGR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH W DZIEDZIC (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 338,975 shares for an estimated $41,751,432.
- DONALD J SPENCE sold 14,739 shares for an estimated $1,774,339
- MARTIN C MAXWELL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,720 shares for an estimated $1,051,278.
$ITGR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $ITGR stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 371,225 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,808,262
- FMR LLC removed 293,215 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,602,302
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 282,485 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,336,054
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 209,201 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,687,810
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 209,172 shares (+34.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,684,387
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 199,572 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,551,491
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 187,108 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,080,615
$ITGR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITGR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
