Insider Sale: Director at $ITGR Sells 14,739 Shares

Donald J Spence, a director at $ITGR, sold 14,739 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $1,774,339. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 44.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,781 shares of this class of $ITGR stock.

$ITGR Insider Trading Activity

$ITGR insiders have traded $ITGR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH W DZIEDZIC (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 338,975 shares for an estimated $41,751,432 .

. DONALD J SPENCE sold 14,739 shares for an estimated $1,774,339

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ITGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $ITGR stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ITGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITGR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ITGR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITGR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.