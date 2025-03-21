Insider Sale: Director at $IRON Sells 3,412 Shares

Mona Ashiya, a director at $IRON, sold 3,412 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $184,248. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 484,264 shares of this class of $IRON stock.

$IRON Insider Trading Activity

$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 364,813 shares for an estimated $19,797,582 .

. MONA ASHIYA has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 364,813 shares for an estimated $19,797,582 .

. JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 51,197 shares for an estimated $3,205,957 .

. WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,979 shares for an estimated $1,563,881 .

. RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,161 shares for an estimated $950,598 .

. WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 9,495 shares for an estimated $564,327 .

. PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217

JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,136 shares for an estimated $171,162

JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873

$IRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IRON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRON in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/18/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

$IRON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRON recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $IRON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $70.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $112.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $89.0 on 10/23/2024

