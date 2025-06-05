Insider Sale: Director at $IRM Sells 900 Shares

WALTER C RAKOWICH, a director at $IRM, sold 900 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $89,973. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,515 shares of this class of $IRM stock.

$IRM Insider Trading Activity

$IRM insiders have traded $IRM stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM L MEANEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 549,930 shares for an estimated $52,935,358 .

. MITHU BHARGAVA (EVP, GM Digital Business Unit) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,001 shares for an estimated $1,024,756 .

. GREG W MCINTOSH (EVP, CCO & GM, Global RM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,398 shares for an estimated $807,383 .

. DANIEL BORGES (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,433 shares for an estimated $597,239

WALTER C RAKOWICH sold 900 shares for an estimated $89,973

$IRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $IRM stock to their portfolio, and 629 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IRM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

