Insider Sale: Director at $IRDM Sells 4,955 Shares

Eric T Olson, a director at $IRDM, sold 4,955 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $168,618. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 137,557 shares of this class of $IRDM stock.

$IRDM Insider Trading Activity

$IRDM insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT H NIEHAUS sold 38,355 shares for an estimated $1,127,253

KATHLEEN A. MORGAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 15,005 shares for an estimated $503,867

THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625

SUZANNE E. MCBRIDE (CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 4,420 shares for an estimated $130,301

$IRDM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $IRDM stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

