News & Insights

Stocks
IRDM

Insider Sale: Director at $IRDM Sells 4,955 Shares

February 19, 2025 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Eric T Olson, a director at $IRDM, sold 4,955 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $168,618. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 137,557 shares of this class of $IRDM stock.

$IRDM Insider Trading Activity

$IRDM insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT H NIEHAUS sold 38,355 shares for an estimated $1,127,253
  • KATHLEEN A. MORGAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 15,005 shares for an estimated $503,867
  • THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625
  • ERIC T OLSON sold 4,955 shares for an estimated $168,618
  • SUZANNE E. MCBRIDE (CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 4,420 shares for an estimated $130,301

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IRDM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $IRDM stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

IRDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.