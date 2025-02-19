Insider Sale: Director at $IRDM Sells 4,955 Shares

Eric T Olson, a director at $IRDM, sold 4,955 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $168,618. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 137,557 shares of this class of $IRDM stock.
$IRDM Insider Trading Activity
$IRDM insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT H NIEHAUS sold 38,355 shares for an estimated $1,127,253
- KATHLEEN A. MORGAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 15,005 shares for an estimated $503,867
- THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625
- ERIC T OLSON sold 4,955 shares for an estimated $168,618
- SUZANNE E. MCBRIDE (CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 4,420 shares for an estimated $130,301
$IRDM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $IRDM stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,322,585 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,272,713
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,450,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 910,245 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,415,309
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 841,951 shares (+94.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,433,418
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 798,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,177,548
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 683,777 shares (+44.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,843,208
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 567,164 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,459,099
