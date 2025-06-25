Insider Sale: Director at $IPAR Sells 400 Shares

Gilbert Harrison, a director at $IPAR, sold 400 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $53,584. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,550 shares of this class of $IPAR stock.

$IPAR Insider Trading Activity

$IPAR insiders have traded $IPAR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIPPE BENACIN (President Interparfums SA) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,934,602

JEAN MADAR (CEO) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,679,204

PHILIPPE SANTI (Exec VP Interparfums SA) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $278,509 .

. VERONIQUE GABAI-PINSKY sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $183,222

GILBERT HARRISON sold 400 shares for an estimated $53,584

$IPAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $IPAR stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IPAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

