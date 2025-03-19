Insider Sale: Director at $IOT Sells 15,700 Shares

Jonathan Chadwick, a director at $IOT, sold 15,700 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $612,535. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 373,579 shares of this class of $IOT stock.

$IOT Insider Trading Activity

$IOT insiders have traded $IOT stock on the open market 496 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 496 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJIT BISWAS (CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 199 sales selling 3,056,000 shares for an estimated $145,434,836 .

. JOHN BICKET (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 173 sales selling 2,856,000 shares for an estimated $136,719,863 .

. MARC L ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 405,311 shares for an estimated $15,174,988 .

. PARALLEL FUND IV, L.P. AH has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 405,311 shares for an estimated $15,174,988 .

. HOROWITZ LSV FUND I, L.P. ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 405,311 shares for an estimated $15,174,988 .

. HOROWITZ LSV FUND III, L.P. ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 405,311 shares for an estimated $15,174,988 .

. ADAM ELTOUKHY (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 211,551 shares for an estimated $9,841,251 .

. DOMINIC PHILLIPS (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 188,683 shares for an estimated $8,596,693 .

. LARA CAIMI (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 94,229 shares for an estimated $4,247,127 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,891,893 .

. VENTURE VIII-B, LLC GC sold 21,346 shares for an estimated $1,020,338

JAMES ANDREW MUNK (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 18,761 shares for an estimated $854,501.

$IOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $IOT stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

$IOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $IOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $48.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 03/09/2025

on 03/09/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $42.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Nay Soe Naing from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $57.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $63.0 on 12/05/2024

