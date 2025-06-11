Insider Sale: Director at $IOT Sells 13,943 Shares

Marc L Andreessen, a director at $IOT, sold 13,943 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $568,316. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 70,975 shares of this class of $IOT stock.

$IOT Insider Trading Activity

$IOT insiders have traded $IOT stock on the open market 501 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 501 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJIT BISWAS (CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 200 sales selling 2,960,000 shares for an estimated $132,654,641 .

. JOHN BICKET (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 174 sales selling 2,820,000 shares for an estimated $126,422,167 .

. MARC L ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 691,957 shares for an estimated $26,505,593 .

. PARALLEL FUND IV, L.P. AH has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 691,957 shares for an estimated $26,505,593 .

. HOROWITZ LSV FUND I, L.P. ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 691,957 shares for an estimated $26,505,593 .

. HOROWITZ LSV FUND III, L.P. ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 691,957 shares for an estimated $26,505,593 .

. DOMINIC PHILLIPS (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 244,022 shares for an estimated $10,328,285 .

. ADAM ELTOUKHY (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 195,564 shares for an estimated $8,634,947 .

. LARA CAIMI (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 86,033 shares for an estimated $3,872,766 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,891,893 .

. JAMES ANDREW MUNK (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 30,472 shares for an estimated $1,295,237.

$IOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $IOT stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

$IOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $IOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $48.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 03/09/2025

on 03/09/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $42.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Nay Soe Naing from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $57.0 on 02/03/2025

