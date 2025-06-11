Insider Sale: Director at $IOT Sells 13,943 Shares

Marc L Andreessen, a director at $IOT, sold 13,943 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $568,316. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 70,975 shares of this class of $IOT stock.
$IOT Insider Trading Activity
$IOT insiders have traded $IOT stock on the open market 501 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 501 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SANJIT BISWAS (CHIEF EXECUTVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 200 sales selling 2,960,000 shares for an estimated $132,654,641.
- JOHN BICKET (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 174 sales selling 2,820,000 shares for an estimated $126,422,167.
- MARC L ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 691,957 shares for an estimated $26,505,593.
- PARALLEL FUND IV, L.P. AH has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 691,957 shares for an estimated $26,505,593.
- HOROWITZ LSV FUND I, L.P. ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 691,957 shares for an estimated $26,505,593.
- HOROWITZ LSV FUND III, L.P. ANDREESSEN has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 691,957 shares for an estimated $26,505,593.
- DOMINIC PHILLIPS (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 244,022 shares for an estimated $10,328,285.
- ADAM ELTOUKHY (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 195,564 shares for an estimated $8,634,947.
- LARA CAIMI (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 86,033 shares for an estimated $3,872,766.
- JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,891,893.
- JAMES ANDREW MUNK (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 30,472 shares for an estimated $1,295,237.
$IOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $IOT stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 11,169,571 shares (+1881.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $428,129,656
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 9,628,821 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $369,072,708
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,073,397 shares (+58.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,793,307
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,516,882 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,472,087
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,423,456 shares (+130.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,891,068
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,400,604 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,015,151
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 2,348,101 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,002,711
$IOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IOT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
$IOT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $IOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 04/16/2025
- Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $48.0 on 03/10/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 03/09/2025
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $42.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025
- Nay Soe Naing from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $57.0 on 02/03/2025
