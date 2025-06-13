Insider Sale: Director at $IONQ Sells 16,696 Shares

Wendy Thomas, a director at $IONQ, sold 16,696 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $658,296. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,145 shares of this class of $IONQ stock.

$IONQ Insider Trading Activity

$IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MASI NICCOLO DE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,606,780 shares for an estimated $105,185,174 .

. PETER HUME CHAPMAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,024,034 shares for an estimated $38,168,404 .

. RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 106,430 shares for an estimated $3,739,764 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL purchased 93,066 shares for an estimated $2,029,508

INDER M SINGH sold 43,391 shares for an estimated $1,699,872

KATHRYN K. CHOU sold 25,696 shares for an estimated $1,039,768

WENDY THOMAS sold 16,696 shares for an estimated $658,296

THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,706 shares for an estimated $633,190 .

. ROBERT T. CARDILLO sold 10,058 shares for an estimated $404,578

GABRIELLE B TOLEDANO sold 792 shares for an estimated $32,868

$IONQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

