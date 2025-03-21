Insider Sale: Director at $INTU Sells 1,702 Shares

Eve B Burton, a director at $INTU, sold 1,702 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $1,021,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 99.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8 shares of this class of $INTU stock.

$INTU Insider Trading Activity

$INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 208 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 208 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 121 sales selling 317,228 shares for an estimated $197,907,309 .

. SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 42,646 shares for an estimated $27,374,468 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,810 shares for an estimated $15,856,967 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,141 shares for an estimated $11,155,082 .

. SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,183 shares for an estimated $3,817,927 .

. EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200

LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838 .

. MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 362 shares for an estimated $228,120.

$INTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 920 institutional investors add shares of $INTU stock to their portfolio, and 944 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$INTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTU in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/27/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/26/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/23/2024

$INTU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $760.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI set a target price of $725.0 on 09/27/2024

on 09/27/2024 Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $760.0 on 09/27/2024

on 09/27/2024 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $760.0 on 09/23/2024

