Insider Sale: Director at $INOD Sells 7,415 Shares

Stewart R Massey, a director at $INOD, sold 7,415 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $476,413. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,262 shares of this class of $INOD stock.

$INOD Insider Trading Activity

$INOD insiders have traded $INOD stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK ABUHOFF (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 830,000 shares for an estimated $38,213,094 .

. NAUMAN SABEEH TOOR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 706,984 shares for an estimated $35,621,913 .

. ASHOK MISHRA (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 480,000 shares for an estimated $22,083,883 .

. STEWART R MASSEY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $4,920,220 .

. LOUISE C FORLENZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,984 shares for an estimated $2,133,642 .

. MARISSA B ESPINELI (Interim CFO) sold 38,333 shares for an estimated $1,808,167

$INOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $INOD stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

